This Day in Sports History: March 20

Many memorable moments and personal achievements have happened on March 20 in the field of sports, and these are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Noteworthy moments in sport from March 20 include:

1920: Sherwin Badger won the men’s event at the U.S. Men’s Figure Skating Championships.

From Baseball’s Hall of Fame to a Legend

March 20 featured a female hitless inning making it part of baseball history:

1934: American all-around female super athlete Babe Didrikson Zaharias pitched a hitless inning for the Philadelphia A’s in their exhibition preseason baseball game against the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Sports History

These are some of the big names in sport that made history on March 20:

1990: The Los Angeles Lakers retired Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s number 33 jersey.

Looking at these March 20 statistics, golf and baseball dominate. Babe Didrikson Zaharias is a multi-sport prodigy, an Olympic gold medalist, and a pioneer in women’s golf, famously co-founded the LPGA. She was also a standout basketball player, even earning a spot on the All-American team. Zaharias was named the Woman Athlete of the Half Century by the Associated Press in 1950 and was also inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame in 1951, the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1974, and the PGA of America Hall of Fame in 1977.

Roberto Clemente was a baseball legend, a humanitarian, and the first Latino to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, inspiring generations with his talent and dedication to helping others. He played on two World Series-winning teams and was the first Latin American and Caribbean player to win a World Series as a starting player. His legacy continues to inspire through the Roberto Clemente Foundation, which supports humanitarian causes.