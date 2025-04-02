Pirate-Themed Book Bash Invites Kids to Raymond James Stadium

New Worlds Reading is gearing up for its annual Book Bash, scheduled for Apr. 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. This free, pirate-themed celebration is designed for children in VPK through 5th grade and their families. It aims to make reading fun and engaging through interactive read-aloud, literacy activities, and take-home books. Attendees can also enjoy face painting, balloon art, and a special appearance by Clifford the Big Red Dog.

“New Worlds Reading wants to do more than give books to students — we want to create experiences that inspire a lifelong love of learning,” said Robin Gregory, Interim Assistant Director of New Worlds Reading at the UF Lastinger Center for Learning. “Our annual Book Bash is always an exciting event, bringing families together to explore the joy of reading and emphasize the importance of literacy.”

Administered by the UF Lastinger Center for Learning, New Worlds Reading serves over 71,000 students in Hillsborough County and nearly one million across Florida. Each enrolled child receives nine free books per school year and personalized reading activity packages. Books are available in English, Spanish, Haitian Creole, and Braille to support diverse literacy needs.