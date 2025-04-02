Tampa Airport Launches First Non-Stop South American Flights

Tampa International Airport marked a historic milestone Monday with the launch of nonstop service to Bogotá, Colombia — the airport's first-ever route to South America. Operated by Avianca, Colombia's biggest airline, the first flight left with 97% of seats filled despite a four-hour delay, underscoring demand for the new link. The airport marked the occasion with vibrant cultural performances, including cumbia dancers, a live band, and promotional giveaways for passengers.

This expansion continues Tampa International's recent push to grow its global reach, following the addition of daily Aeromexico flights to Mexico City last summer. Avianca will operate the Bogotá route four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. CEO Joe Lopano, stepping down this week, called the new South American service a capstone of his tenure, which prioritized international expansion. Notably, this is the airport's first new route to a continent since launching flights to London in 1978.

Avianca's managing director for North America, Rolando Damas, said the airline views Tampa Bay as a rising international destination, with Bogotá serving as a major hub for onward travel across South America. Tampa Bay is home to roughly 36,000 Colombian-born residents, excluding extended families, and interest in travel between the regions is growing — Colombian visits to Tampa Bay tripled between 2023 and 2024.