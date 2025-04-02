Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: April 4-April 6

Tampa is packed with exciting events this weekend, offering something for everyone. From wildlife adventures at the zoo to a spine-tingling horror convention and an evening of comedy, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the city's vibrant entertainment scene. Whether you're looking to explore exhibits, meet celebrity guests, or catch a stand-up show, this weekend brings various experiences.

When: Sunday, April 6, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: ZooTampa, Lowry Park, 1101 W. Sligh Avenue, Tampa

ZooTampa invites you to celebrate FRIENDS DAY with a full day of wildlife, adventure, and connection. You can explore fascinating animal exhibits, participate in special activities, and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of one of Tampa's top attractions. Whether spending time with lifelong friends or meeting new ones, this event offers an opportunity to create lasting memories while supporting wildlife conservation.

When: Friday, April 4, 2025, from 2 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 6, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Highway 301, Tampa

Cost: Single Day Tickets start at $40, Weekend Pass $75, VIP Tickets start at $200, and Kids 10 and under are free with a paid adult ticket (advance ticket discounts available)

Spookala Horror Convention brings a thrilling and immersive experience to Tampa, offering fans of the genre a chance to celebrate all things horror. You can meet celebrity guests from iconic horror films, enjoy live entertainment, and explore a variety of vendors featuring collectibles, artwork, and memorabilia. The convention promises spine-chilling fun for all ages, with interactive experiences, photo opportunities, and themed attractions.

When: Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 8 p.m.; Friday, April 4, 2025, at 7:30 and 9:35 p.m.; Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 6 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 6 p.m.

Where: Side Splitters Comedy Club Tampa, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Cost: $20

Erica Rhodes is a versatile comedian and actress known for her sharp wit and distinctive comedic voice. She has appeared on hit shows such as "Modern Family," "Veep," and "New Girl" and was a regular panelist on "@midnight" and "Punchline." Her stand-up has been featured on "Bring the Funny," "Last Call with Carson Daly," and numerous comedy festivals. Her acclaimed comedy special, "La Vie en Rhodes" is available on Amazon Prime. With a background in NPR's "A Prairie Home Companion" and voice acting in "A Tale Dark & Grimm," Erica continues to captivate audiences with her unique humor.

