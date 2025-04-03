Coming Soon: Milkshake Factory Opens First Florida Location in Riverview

ContestsEvents
Jen Glorioso
Sweet tooth alert! A new dessert spot is coming to Riverview as The Milkshake Factory opens its first loction in Florida. The new location will open at 10446 Stelling Drive, bringing its popular treats to the Sunshine State.

The 1,693-square-foot dessert shop will seat 16 people inside with extra patio seating available. Michael Longman, who owns the franchise, says they're finishing up final inspections for an early May opening.

Located between Mission BBQ and Taco Dirty (also opening soon) in a popular strip mall, this is only their second location outside Pennsylvania after opening in Salt Lake City last year.

The company started in 1914, when a Greek immigrant family began making candies and chocolates after coming through Ellis Island. Later on, Dana Edwards Manatos turned her family's small chocolate shop into the shake business it is today.

The clever move from selling seasonal chocolates to serving milkshakes year-round changed the game. Their small Pittsburgh candy store grew into something much bigger. Now they make shakes using their own syrups, mix fresh fruit purees, and continue selling their traditional chocolate treats.

The company expanded from one Pittsburgh location to ten stores throughout Pennsylvania. In 2023, they began offering franchises, and now they're expanding to new markets across state lines.

Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
