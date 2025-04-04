Don’t Miss Free Fan Event in Tampa During NCAA Final Four

Coke Zero Sugar plans a no-cost event in Tampa on April 6. Running from dawn till dusk, the NCAA Final Four celebration welcomes all, with zero registration needed.

Drink stations will dot the city streets, offering cold refreshments to basketball enthusiasts. Those attending the Final Four matchups will snag limited-edition 12-ounce cans, crafted specifically for the tournament's final rounds.

A fresh TV spot titled "Fight Song" anchors their March Madness push. The ad weaves school anthems into the tournament's buzz, targeting thirsty fans mid-game.

Tampa's celebration fits into a wider promotional strategy. Staff will distribute drinks at prime viewing spots throughout the city, meeting fans where they gather.

The message strikes at sports fans' needs: Staying refreshed while cheering takes work. Free drinks and special-edition cans aim to win hearts during the big games.

As the three-week basketball spectacle nears its peak, locals get their shot at Final Four excitement. Even those without game tickets can jump into the festivities.