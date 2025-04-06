My 5 Best Q105 Cash Kitty Tips

If you're new to the Q105 Cash Kitty contest, here's how it works. Our strange feline likes to hide code words in her litter box worth $1,000. 5 times a day we scoop one out and read it on the radio at 8AM, 10AM, Noon, 3PM and 5PM. You have until :25 minutes past the hour (yup, you have an extra 10 minutes this time) to put that word in on our website, in our mobile phone app, or by texting it to 45911.

Then wait for your phone to ring. If yours is the lucky text drawn, they'll call you to get all your info so you can get paid. If you get a call from a number that doesn't look familiar, normally you'd probably put it to voicemail. I wouldn't do that. I'm told they'll try reaching you 4 times before moving on to the next contestant. (And yes, then you'd be out $1,000.)

Geno's Cash Kitty Tips

There's no way to cheat. Sorry. BUT there are some things you can do that'll make winning $1,000 a little easier. I honestly think my last tip is the best one, but let's start with some things you can do with your cell phone right now.

Tip #1: Create a New Contact

Store 45911 as a new contact right now and label it Q105 Cash Kitty. Then you can just issue a voice command and get the word in fast. If you're an iPhone person, let's say that hour's Q105 Cash Kitty Code is "catnip." You'd be able to just say "Hey Siri, text catnip to the Q105 Cash Kitty." You Android people probably have something similar. Storing that 45911 number though is clutch because if you text the word to our normal studio phone number, your entry won't count. The words have to be texted to 45911.

Tip #2: Get the Q105 App

There are a lot of knockoff apps that'll play Q105 on your phone. But only the real Q105 app lets you put in The Q105 Cash Kitty codes. You'll know if you have the real Q105 app because our logo will be on your home screen as a button.

Tip #3: Check Your Phone Settings

I have this nifty feature I love that sends calls right to voicemail if a caller's number isn't stored in my phone. Here's the problem. If your text is that hour's winning text, the caller ID won't say 45911 or 800-990-1047. (I have no idea what it will say.) In a Cash Kitty hour, if your phone rings and it's a number that's unfamiliar, ANSWER IT. I'm told they'll try reaching you 4 times if you are that hour's winner. If nobody answers, they have to move on and draw a new winner.

Tip #4: Set Alerts

You can do this one of two ways. You can set an alarm on your phone to go off a few minutes before 8, 10, noon, 3 and 5. Or just set a reminder. Your day gets crazy and it's easy to forget there's another $1,000 Q105 Cash Kitty Codeword coming up while you're busy at work.

Tip #5: Form a Team

I can't tell you how many times I've had $1,000 winners say they've used this tip. You're one person. Your life gets crazy busy. You get called into a meeting. You're in Publix. Or you get an important call just as we're about to read the next Q105 Cash Kitty code. We often repeat it a couple times during the contest window, but unfortunately you can't call us to get the word. You have to hear it on the radio. So what I suggest is that you team up with 2 or 3 friends or family members. Text each other the word. Now if you win, whether you want to share the money or not is totally up to you. I wouldn't.