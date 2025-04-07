ContestsEvents
Non Profit Hauls 2,000 Pounds of Trash from St. Petersburg Waters

In a major cleanup effort, volunteers pulled more than a ton of trash from St. Petersburg’s coastal waters. The annual St. Pete Ocean Sweep, supported by Tampa Bay organizations and…

Jen Glorioso
PRESTWICK, SCOTLAND - MARCH 22: Plastic bottles and general rubbish washed up by the sea litter the beaches in Prestwick, Scotland, 22 March 2005. A survey conducted by Beachwatch in September of last year, monitored 46 beaches in Scotland and a total of 250 in the UK. The main source of litter (33.4%) was from beach visitors. This was followed by sewage-related debris (26.1%), fishing debris (9.9%) and shipping (2.3%). (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

In a major cleanup effort, volunteers pulled more than a ton of trash from St. Petersburg's coastal waters. The annual St. Pete Ocean Sweep, supported by Tampa Bay organizations and local businesses, drew multiple teams to help clean the shoreline, including local teens. 1,200 pounds of collected trash was from St. Pete neighborhoods alone.

Groups focused on dense mangrove areas where trash tends to collect. "Obviously, 2,100 pounds is so good, but based on the cleanups I normally do – and what I’ve seen and surveyed over the past couple of weeks – there’s so much more," said Jenna Byrne, founder of the Water Warrior Alliance. They found items from empty suitcases, blankets, buckets, gloves and other garbage.

St. Petersburg officials supported the effort, while Tito's Handmade Vodka and 3 Daughters Brewing helped sponsor. At the eco-fair, sponsors hosted booths showing ways to protect local waters.

Groups competed in various cleanup challenges. Winners got special medals - made from recycled plastic bottles - for collecting the most trash or discovering unusual items at checkpoints. Kids who participated could receive up to $2,500 off Camp Coral tuition, a WWA educational program that enables kids to receive SCUBA and coral restoration certifications.

The cleanup brought together water enthusiasts from all backgrounds. Scuba teams dove underwater while others searched the beach, all helping to protect crucial mangrove areas where marine life flourishes.

Though they collected a lot, Byrne noted it's only the beginning. Each year since the first cleanup, more people have joined the effort to protect local waters.

Proceeds from the event support hands-on science programs through the Water Warrior Alliance, giving students real opportunities to help restore damaged marine areas.

St. Pete
Jen Glorioso
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
