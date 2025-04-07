ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Florida Sea Turtle Nesting Season Begins, How You Can Help With Their Success

It can be a lifechanging event watching sea turtles emerge from their nests and make their way to the Gulf. Sea turtle nesting season has officially kicked off on Florida’s…

Jen Glorioso
NAHARIYA, ISRAEL - AUGUST 24: A Loggerhead turtle hatchling reaches the surf in its race to the Mediterranean Sea after it was freed by Israeli ecologists after being trapped in its 40 cm deep nest at a protected hatchery on Betzet beach, at first light August 24, 2006 near the northern Israel town of Nahariya. From transplanting turtle nests during the nesting season to protected beaches, through the rescue and treatment of wounded turtles brought in by fishermen or washed up on Israel's shores, to the development of a long-range breeding program for the threatened Green turtles, the volunteers and staff of the Israeli Nature and Parks Authority are doing their best to protect the creatures. The numbers have dwindled in the Mediterranean to an estimated 350 nesting female Green turtles and about 2500 nesting female Loggerheads. Far removed from man-made obstacles and protected from their natural predators such as crabs, foxes and birds, the hatchlings make their race to the sea with the hope that more than 20 years later they will return to the same beach to ensure the species survival. (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)
(Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)

It can be a lifechanging event watching sea turtles emerge from their nests and make their way to the Gulf. Sea turtle nesting season has officially kicked off on Florida's beaches, with the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission putting strict rules in place from March through October. Beachgoers must follow key guidelines to protect these ancient creatures.

The first nests show up on Southeast Atlantic shores in March. Gulf Coast and northern beaches get started later, with nesting beginning in April or May. Summer marks peak hatching season, when baby turtles break out of their shells.

State and federal laws ban messing with nesting turtles. The 1973 Endangered Species Act sets firm rules against human contact - no touching adults, hatchlings, or nests. Breaking these rules comes with hefty fines.

Nighttime beach activities face strict limits. No bright lights allowed - whether from phones, flashlights, or beachfront buildings. Any needed lighting must stay dim and covered, keeping the beach dark for nesting moms.

Things left on the beach turn into dangerous obstacles. Chairs, umbrellas, and beach stuff block paths where turtles nest. Deep holes dug in the sand become deadly traps for tiny hatchlings racing toward the water under moonlight.

Even basic sand structures can cause problems. Before dark, beachgoers need to knock down sandcastles and smooth out any bumps. This helps baby turtles safely make their risky journey to the ocean.

A clean beach means life or death for these ancient sea creatures. Trash can entangle both adults and babies in deadly ways. Conservation groups really push for visitors to pack out everything they bring.

Every year, thousands of turtles choose Florida's coast to lay eggs. Their success depends on keeping beaches natural. Watch teams work around the clock, checking nests and making sure people follow the rules.

Researchers keep tabs on nesting patterns across areas. Their findings show different timing between coasts, helping teams focus protection efforts where needed. This info guides conservation strategies.

Experts make it simple - saving sea turtles needs everyone to pitch in. Small actions make a big difference. Smart choices about lights, garbage, and beach behavior give these animals their best chance to survive.

BeachesSea turtles
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
Related Stories
New Unique Perfume Captures Florida’s Nature in a Bottle
Local NewsNew Unique Perfume Captures Florida’s Nature in a BottleJen Glorioso
PRESTWICK, SCOTLAND - MARCH 22: Plastic bottles and general rubbish washed up by the sea litter the beaches in Prestwick, Scotland, 22 March 2005. A survey conducted by Beachwatch in September of last year, monitored 46 beaches in Scotland and a total of 250 in the UK. The main source of litter (33.4%) was from beach visitors. This was followed by sewage-related debris (26.1%), fishing debris (9.9%) and shipping (2.3%). (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Local NewsNon Profit Hauls 2,000 Pounds of Trash from St. Petersburg WatersJen Glorioso
One Of Tampa’s Biggest Festivals Tampa Riverfest Returns in May
Local NewsOne Of Tampa’s Biggest Festivals Tampa Riverfest Returns in MayJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect