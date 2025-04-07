USF Cheerleaders’ Viral Stunt Video Outshines National Championship Win

A short clip of two USF cheerleaders has taken social media by storm, hitting 35 million views. The video's reach now tops their national title win from January.

At the Sunshine Stunt Battle in Wesley Chapel, Brandon Gray, 23, and Ashlyn Pinner, 22, pulled off moves that left viewers stunned. Their routine mixed a one-arm rewind with a drop-toss double-up into a handski, tricks that most athletes wouldn't dare try.

"We're just blessed to be around some of the best coaches and the best athletes in the country," said Pinner to Tampa Bay Times.

The clip spread like wildfire across X and Reddit, catching eyes worldwide. Their stunning show clinched another win at Wesley Chapel, marking back-to-back victories for the pair.

Gray switched his cleats for stunts in his third year at McCracken County High School, Kentucky. Now at USF, he studies communications while competing on a partial scholarship.

His partner Pinner brings a decade of experience to their routines. The Tallahassee native studies public health, and they've spent the past year perfecting their partnership.

Coach Gillian Guadagnino watched in awe as the video took off. "It shows what's possible when two skilled athletes sync up for these intense moves," she said.