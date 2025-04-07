ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

USF Cheerleaders’ Viral Stunt Video Outshines National Championship Win

A short clip of two USF cheerleaders has taken social media by storm, hitting 35 million views. The video’s reach now tops their national title win from January. At the…

Jim Mayhew
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 22: Cheerleaders from the University of South Florida Bulls entertain during play against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Raymond James Stadium on September 22, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. USF won 37-10. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
(Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

A short clip of two USF cheerleaders has taken social media by storm, hitting 35 million views. The video's reach now tops their national title win from January.

At the Sunshine Stunt Battle in Wesley Chapel, Brandon Gray, 23, and Ashlyn Pinner, 22, pulled off moves that left viewers stunned. Their routine mixed a one-arm rewind with a drop-toss double-up into a handski, tricks that most athletes wouldn't dare try.

"We're just blessed to be around some of the best coaches and the best athletes in the country," said Pinner to Tampa Bay Times.

The clip spread like wildfire across X and Reddit, catching eyes worldwide. Their stunning show clinched another win at Wesley Chapel, marking back-to-back victories for the pair.

Gray switched his cleats for stunts in his third year at McCracken County High School, Kentucky. Now at USF, he studies communications while competing on a partial scholarship.

His partner Pinner brings a decade of experience to their routines. The Tallahassee native studies public health, and they've spent the past year perfecting their partnership.

Coach Gillian Guadagnino watched in awe as the video took off. "It shows what's possible when two skilled athletes sync up for these intense moves," she said.

The Bulls' cheer squad stands tall with nine national crowns. In a sweep at Orlando's 2025 UCA/UDA College Championships, both their coed and women's teams claimed top spots.

University of South Florida
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
NAHARIYA, ISRAEL - AUGUST 24: A Loggerhead turtle hatchling reaches the surf in its race to the Mediterranean Sea after it was freed by Israeli ecologists after being trapped in its 40 cm deep nest at a protected hatchery on Betzet beach, at first light August 24, 2006 near the northern Israel town of Nahariya. From transplanting turtle nests during the nesting season to protected beaches, through the rescue and treatment of wounded turtles brought in by fishermen or washed up on Israel's shores, to the development of a long-range breeding program for the threatened Green turtles, the volunteers and staff of the Israeli Nature and Parks Authority are doing their best to protect the creatures. The numbers have dwindled in the Mediterranean to an estimated 350 nesting female Green turtles and about 2500 nesting female Loggerheads. Far removed from man-made obstacles and protected from their natural predators such as crabs, foxes and birds, the hatchlings make their race to the sea with the hope that more than 20 years later they will return to the same beach to ensure the species survival. (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)
Local NewsFlorida Sea Turtle Nesting Season Begins, How You Can Help With Their SuccessJen Glorioso
New Unique Perfume Captures Florida’s Nature in a Bottle
Local NewsNew Unique Perfume Captures Florida’s Nature in a BottleJen Glorioso
PRESTWICK, SCOTLAND - MARCH 22: Plastic bottles and general rubbish washed up by the sea litter the beaches in Prestwick, Scotland, 22 March 2005. A survey conducted by Beachwatch in September of last year, monitored 46 beaches in Scotland and a total of 250 in the UK. The main source of litter (33.4%) was from beach visitors. This was followed by sewage-related debris (26.1%), fishing debris (9.9%) and shipping (2.3%). (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Local NewsNon Profit Hauls 2,000 Pounds of Trash from St. Petersburg WatersJen Glorioso
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect