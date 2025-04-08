Rays Revamp Game Day Experience at Steinbrenner Field

The Rays have added some game day experiences that usually wouldn't happen at Tropicana Field. At Steinbrenner Field, the Tampa Bay Rays have changed their game day soundtrack and added a dazzling fireworks display, a stark shift from their old Tropicana Field setup.

With just 10,046 seats, fans now sit inches from the field. Starting pitcher Shane Baz noticed right away. "That was probably the first thing I noticed was it seems like they're right there. And the fans have been great so far, really into the game," said Baz.

Fresh tunes blast through speakers, with tracks from Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, and local star Doechii filling the air. When wins happen, "Walking on Sunshine" pumps through the open-air stadium.

Stuart Sternberg, watching from the booth, beamed with pride. "The energy in the place — it's like everyone got 10-15 years younger being outdoors," he said during the broadcast.

Wind whips through the smaller park, changing how balls fly. Stats show this field might pass Chicago's Wrigley as baseball's most wind-affected park.

Tuesday marked the start of their longest home stretch since 2005, thirteen straight games.