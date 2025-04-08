ContestsEvents
Rays Revamp Game Day Experience at Steinbrenner Field

The Rays have added some game day experiences that usually wouldn't happen at Tropicana Field. At Steinbrenner Field, the Tampa Bay Rays have changed their game day soundtrack and added…

Jim Mayhew
TAMPA, FLORIDA - MARCH 28: A general view of Ryan Pepiot #44 of the Tampa Bay Rays delivering a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies during the MLB home opener at George M. Steinbrenner Field on March 28, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Rays have added some game day experiences that usually wouldn't happen at Tropicana Field. At Steinbrenner Field, the Tampa Bay Rays have changed their game day soundtrack and added a dazzling fireworks display, a stark shift from their old Tropicana Field setup. 

With just 10,046 seats, fans now sit inches from the field. Starting pitcher Shane Baz noticed right away. "That was probably the first thing I noticed was it seems like they're right there. And the fans have been great so far, really into the game," said Baz.

Fresh tunes blast through speakers, with tracks from Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, and local star Doechii filling the air. When wins happen, "Walking on Sunshine" pumps through the open-air stadium.

Stuart Sternberg, watching from the booth, beamed with pride. "The energy in the place — it's like everyone got 10-15 years younger being outdoors," he said during the broadcast.

Wind whips through the smaller park, changing how balls fly. Stats show this field might pass Chicago's Wrigley as baseball's most wind-affected park.

Tuesday marked the start of their longest home stretch since 2005, thirteen straight games.

Now when players smack homers or seal wins, fireworks light up the sky. Plus, fans can grab a free hot oil pizza from Colony Grill after each home run: Just one more perk of the temporary home.

Tampa Bay Rays
Jim MayhewWriter
