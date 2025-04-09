Tarpon Springs Approves Food Trucks at Sponge Docks

In a unanimous decision, Tarpon Springs officials gave the green light for food trucks to operate at the Sponge Docks and downtown district. The strict guidelines come with a planned review after six months of operation. This shift follows intense talks between merchants and city officials.

Under strict limits, two mobile vendors can now set up at designated spots from morning to night. Planning Director Renea Vincent told Suncoast News that modifications to the rules tackled Planning Board concerns. Vendors must use batteries or connect to existing power; no noisy generators are allowed.

City Manager Charles Rudd laid out the specifics: Mobile vendors need backing from brick-and-mortar spots that meet set standards. These host businesses must provide restroom access and take care of waste management.

"We have to reassure these property owners and these landowners ... we're not going to let things get out of hand," said Mayor Panagiotis Koulias. "If we do see it get out of hand, we know how to protect the docks."

The change sparked mixed reactions. While restaurant owners voiced worries about facilities and trash, a wave of 71 messages poured in supporting Mele's Donuts' loukoumades truck at the waterfront.

Vice Mayor John Koulianos pointed to financial benefits. "We want to help the breweries, allowing them to have food trucks is helpful for their business survival on Pinellas Avenue," he said.

The rules demand partnerships between trucks and existing shops. Vacant spots or sites without bathrooms won't qualify. Officials will assess the program's success in half a year.

Vincent noted current shop owners' reluctance. "Right now, it doesn't sound like there's a whole lot of property owners down at the docks that's going to host anybody," she said.