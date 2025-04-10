Bucs Throw NFL Draft Party at Raymond James Stadium To Kick Off 50th Season

The Bucs plan a draft night bash at Raymond James Stadium on April 24. The event marks 50 years of team history, with tickets priced at $5 for Krewe Members and $15 for others.

Stars from every era mix with fans at this celebration spanning five decades. The night opens up usually restricted areas to all ticket holders.

Gates swing open at 7 p.m., two hours after parking starts. The draft begins at 8 p.m. sharp. Tampa Bay picks 19th in round one and holds six total picks across the three days.

Guests can watch draft picks unfold right from the field turf. They'll get behind-the-scenes peeks at the locker room, meet current players, and pose with championship hardware.

Miller Lite sets up shop with a beer garden offering free samples. They're adding a twist with keg bowling contests during the night.

Young fans can test their athletic skills in a combine-style zone. At the WFLA booth, visitors can try their hand at announcing classic team plays.

The stadium shop stocks fresh 50th anniversary items. Each visitor receives special cards featuring past first-round selections.

Being a Krewe Member pays off with $5 food credits and 15% merchandise savings. They also get prime parking spots. Club seats come with drinks and bites at no cost.

Jr. Bucs families snag the same $5 food deal and choice parking as regular members.