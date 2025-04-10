Florida’s First Indoor Ace Pickleball Club Opens in Lutz

A new indoor pickleball spot opened its doors in Lutz on March 31. The facility adds 12 courts to meet the surging demand from players. This marks the franchise's 12th U.S. location.

"This is absolutely a dream come true, this venture is especially meaningful because it is something that my family and I love to do together, and to be able to open a facility like Ace Pickleball Club, which is welcoming to everyone from beginner to advanced is very special to us," said McKinley Cooper to ABC Action News.

You'll find the club at 18459 Pasco Business Center Way inside Sunlake Business Center. The courts cater to three skill groups: those just starting out, players in the middle, and experts.

Bad weather won't stop the games here. "It allows people to play 365 days a year, it's fantastic," said member Kathy McCausey.

Want to play? Drop in for $30 and stay all day. Regular players can sign up for unlimited access at $109 monthly.

McKinley Cooper started playing long ago. "I've been playing pickleball long before it got big. My dad, brothers, and I hit the courts often. It keeps us moving and brings us joy."

Players can join matches, learn new skills, and meet others at club events. Staff stand ready to assist with equipment, scheduling, and game basics.

Charles Cooper, McKinley's father, shares their story: "We started playing 10 years ago within our family, and it became our passion. Now we are able, with McKinley and her leadership, to combine business with our passion."

The spot wasn't chosen by chance. "When we were trying to identify a location, this was one at the top of the list, not just because of the popularity of the sport around here, but also the space," said Cooper to Tampa Beacon.

Bobby Kim, who joined recently, can't get enough: "Especially with the weather, I mean it's amazing to have something in our own backyard, to have an indoor spot, 12 different courts."