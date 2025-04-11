Bon Jovi Returning to the Stage in Private Performance

Bon Jovi is returning to the stage in June for a private performance in Nashville. The performance is part of a special Runaway Tours travel package to Music City from June 13-15. The private performance that's included in this travel package is billed as taking place "at a secret location." Also included in the package is a two-night stay at Nashville's JW Marriott and admission to a Bon Jovi Forever Part at Jon Bon Jovi's new bar/restaurant aptly named JBJ's Nashville. For those hoping to see fan-shot footage from the private performance, the travel package's listing notes, "No cell phones, video or photography will be permitted at the private performance. ALL cell phones will be locked in cell phone bags supplied by Yondr." Complete details on the travel package can be found at RunawayTours.com .

The last known performance from Bon Jovi was in June 2024 when the band played a surprise mini-set during the grand opening of JBJ's Nashville.



Per Setlist.fm, the surprise show only had a five-song setlist, which managed to feature classic hits and deep cuts. The mini-set kicked off with "Blood on Blood" from the 1988 Bon Jovi album New Jersey. That was followed by "We Weren't Born to Follow" off of 2009's The Circle. Next was the Slippery When Wet hit "You Give Love a Bad Name," followed by the New Jersey hit "Born to Be My Baby." Bon Jovi then closed the set with "Legendary" off of the band's latest album Forever.



The performance was significant news, considering Jon Bon Jovi's ongoing vocal issues stemming from his continued recovery from vocal cord surgery in 2022. As for what JBJ sounded like, Ultimate Classic Rock noted he "appeared pitchy but strong." Despite his voice gaining strength, Jon told The Guardian that a tour to support their album Forever just isn't in the cards.



"I’m more than capable of singing again," said Bon Jovi. "The bar is now: can I do two and a half hours a night, four nights a week? The answer is no."

