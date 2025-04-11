St. Petersburg Film Festival Hits 20-Year Mark With 224 Movies

At Sundial AMC 12 Theatres, the Sunscreen Film Festival runs April 24-27. The event marks two decades of indie films in Florida, with 5,000 visitors expected at this milestone gathering.

"For two decades, Sunscreen has been a beacon for independent filmmakers," said Tony Armer to I Love the Burg. "This year's festival is an incredible lineup of films, industry events, and networking opportunities that will make it our biggest year yet."

"Four Down" opens the festival: a gripping tale of Nick Schuyler's 43-hour fight for survival at sea. The film comes from Mark Wahlberg's studio and Snoop Dogg's Death Row Pictures.

Beyond the screen, this four-day celebration pumps $20 million into St. Petersburg and Pinellas County through tourism and business activity.

Movie buffs can catch Simon Rex and Jason Biggs in "Operation Taco Gary's." Jason Priestley and Mena Suvari star in "All There Is," while John Schneider leads "The Good Fight."

Women filmmakers now compete for a new $2,500 prize, with the winner announced during the April 26 brunch at The Palladium-Side Door.

Since its modest start at Studio@620 with 600 visitors in 2006, the festival now spans both St. Petersburg and Los Angeles. Its growth tells a story of persistence and vision.

Film fans can pick single screenings or dive in with full VIP access. Workshops teach the nuts and bolts of screenwriting, production, and film distribution.

The James Museum hosts opening night festivities. FloridaRama welcomes filmmakers to mix and mingle, while the St. Pete Pier sets the stage for awards night.