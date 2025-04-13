Clearwater Beach Free Parking Continues

The Spring Breakers are heading home but you can still park for free downtown and take a free shuttle over to Clearwater Beach. It's a great way to avoid beach traffic and with the weather we've had this spring, the beaches have been packed. 50,000 vehicles drive through the Clearwater Beach roundabout on a typical spring break day, according to the City of Clearwater. But as the spring break crowd thins, now is a great time to head to Clearwater Beach.

The City of Clearwater website says this year, the free park and ride to Clearwater Beach will run through Saturday, May 3 this year. On weekdays you can park at the City Hall lots at 112 South Osceola Avenue or at the lot at 200 South Osceola Avenue. On weekends, you also can use the County Garage parking lot at 310 Court Street.

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) shuttles and Jolley Trolley run every 30 minutes Monday through Thursday starting at 10am and stopping at 10pm. On Fridays and Saturdays service begins at 10am but extends service until midnight with the shuttles running every 15 minutes.

Once you park, just follow the signs to the nearest shuttle boarding spot. No need to fumble for change. Just hop on and ride past all the traffic for free. There are about a dozen stops along Clearwater Beach. The first one is near the roundabout.

If you want to see how close the next bus is, you can download the PSTA's app at psta.net/transitapp. Or you can track the Jolley Trolley buses at jolleytrolleytracker.com.