Florida Pilot Launches State’s First Fly-In Distillery in Zephyrhills

In 2021, Victor Young started something unique in Zephyrhills, a distillery where helicopters can land. At Dunamis Premium Spirits, they make top-rated gin, vodka, bourbon, and rum. The pure water drew Young to Zephyrhills. It proved key in picking where to build his business.

"Because it starts with pure water, it's like making a pizza in New York, people say, 'why is the pizza so good in New York,' it's the water right, well same thing, when you are making a spirit the quality of water you use to down proof and match in is very critical," said Young to ABC Action News.

Plans are underway to build a landing spot for helicopters. Guests will fly in from cities across Florida: Ocala, Orlando, Sarasota, Bradenton, and Tampa.

Young stands out in his field. He's among just twenty Black distillers across America.

His love of flying shows in what he makes. You'll find Zulu Hotel Airmen's Gin and Aero Squadron Vodka on the shelves. When people buy Aero Squadron, some money goes to help military families.

"Every bottle of Aero Squadron we sell proceeds go back to Folds of Honor. That's really for the Gold Star families, kids of fallen soldiers, first responders," Young stated.

He opens doors for others who want to fly. His work helps those who dream of aviation but lack funds.

They work by what's called the Dunamis Promise, putting quality first in everything they do.