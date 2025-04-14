ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Play Geno’s 420 Trivia For Your Chance to Win A Pair of Tickets To The 8th Annual Bolts Brew Fest

Listen this week for you chance to win a pair of tickets to attend the Bolts Brew Fest on August 1, 2025 Contest Rules:

smckenzie

Listen this week for you chance to win a pair of tickets to attend the Bolts Brew Fest on August 1, 2025

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/14-4/18/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to the 8th Annual Brew Fest on August 1, 2025
  • Prize Value: $120
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Tampa Bay Lightning

Bolts Brew FestTampa Bay Lighnting
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
busch gardens
ContestsPlay Geno’s 420 Trivia For Your Chance to Win A Pair of Tickets Busch Garden Ticketssmckenzie
Enter To Win A Pair of Tickets to The McCartney Years
ContestsEnter To Win A Pair of Tickets to The McCartney Yearssmckenzie
q105 cash kitty-RESIZE
ContestsWin $1,000 With The Q105 Cash Kittytjones
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect