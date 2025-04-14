Play Geno’s 420 Trivia For Your Chance to Win A Pair of Tickets To The 8th Annual Bolts Brew Fest

Listen this week for you chance to win a pair of tickets to attend the Bolts Brew Fest on August 1, 2025
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 4/14-4/18/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to the 8th Annual Brew Fest on August 1, 2025
- Prize Value: $120
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Tampa Bay Lightning