Tampa Ranks As One Of Worst Cities To Live With Pollen Allergies

Is anyone else's allergies getting significantly worse? Well, you're not alone. It's that time of year where everyone's car is covered in a light green dust of pollen. Allergy season is almost year-round in Florida, but spring is one of the worst time of year for those with pollen allergies. New rankings show Tampa sits among the top quarter of U.S. cities dealing with pollen allergies, landing at number 25 according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America's latest report.

The city dropped from its earlier ranking of 18th. The AAFA's report looked at tree, grass and weed pollen levels, medication usage, and how easily people can see allergy doctors. In Florida, Sarasota ranked sixth nationally, making it the state's highest-ranked city.

"Every season here in the spring is the worst season...for everybody who has allergic problems," said Dr. Richard Lockey to USF Health. The USF Health Division professor points to tree pollen as the main culprit, rather than grass or weed pollen.

From December through May, oaks, pines, and cedars dump pollen all over Tampa. This half-year stretch makes life tough for people with allergies. Grass pollen levels rise in late August and continue through October and sometimes November. Which is why folks in Tampa can never escape allergy season.

Eight more Florida cities made the top 100 list. Jacksonville ranks 20th, while Lakeland comes in at 30. Palm Bay, Orlando, and Cape Coral take spots 31, 34, and 43. Daytona Beach sits at 47, with Miami further down at 65. The worst city for pollen allergies? Wichita, KS

Climate warming has made pollen seasons last 20 days longer over the past 30 years. Pollen counts have jumped 21%, hitting Tampa Bay especially hard since plants grow year-round here. City growth makes things worse. As neighborhoods expand, wild weeds get replaced by grass lawns. This change shifts what allergens float through the air, mostly affecting folks in Tampa Bay's growing suburban areas.