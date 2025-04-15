Tampa Hosts 4th Annual Tree Giveaway to Restore Canopy After Devastating Hurricanes

Later this month, Tampa will hand out two free trees per home. The April 26 event aims to restore greenery after storms Helene and Milton stripped away 5% of the city's leafy shade last year.

Since 2022, this yearly program has put thousands of saplings in local yards. This spring's giveaway lets Tampa residents pick from six types of trees that thrive in Florida's soil.

Staff members will distribute young trees in three-gallon pots at Alfred "Al" Barned Park between 9 and 11 a.m. The selection includes Southern Live Oak, Longleaf Pine, Red Mulberry, Black Tupelo, Pond Cypress, and Silver Buttonwood.

Among the choices, Southern Live Oaks stretch their branches the farthest, up to 120 feet across. Towering Longleaf Pines shoot skyward to 125 feet. For smaller spaces, Silver Buttonwood stays compact at 15-20 feet in both height and width.

City residents must show valid ID to claim their trees. While staff will assist with loading these 5-8 foot saplings, participants should bring protective coverings for their vehicles.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 15. After approval, each household gets a specific time slot to collect their two trees.