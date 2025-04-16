Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: April 18-April 20

Tampa, Florida, brings the energy this weekend with live dance battles, stand-up comedy, and a unique cruise experience. Whether you're vibing at Armature Works, setting sail for a dance-filled getaway, or catching laughs at Side Splitters, there's no shortage of entertainment.

Red Bull Dance Your Style South USA

What: Red Bull Dance Your Style South USA

Red Bull Dance Your Style South USA When: Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 7 to 11 p.m.

Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 7 to 11 p.m. Where: Armature Works, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa

Armature Works, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa Cost: Tickets are $5 to $10

Prepare for an electrifying rhythm, skill, and creativity display at Red Bull Dance Your Style South USA, a high-energy, one-on-one street dance competition hosted at Armature Works in Tampa. This dynamic event attracts talented dancers from across The South, showcasing various styles — hip-hop, popping, breaking, and more. The interactive audience voting system makes this competition especially exciting, as fans help decide the winners in real time. The four-hour event offers nonstop action and a unique chance to celebrate and connect with diverse dance communities. Attendees under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Del Mar Dance Cruise

What: Del Mar Dance Cruise

Del Mar Dance Cruise When: Friday, April 18 through Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Friday, April 18 through Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Where: Departing from Terminal 6 Self Parking, 1101 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Departing from Terminal 6 Self Parking, 1101 Channelside Drive, Tampa Cost: All-inclusive cruise starts at $1,695

The Del Mar Dance Cruise 2025 is a five-day floating dance festival like no other, setting sail from Tampa, Florida, aboard The Islander by Margaritaville at Sea. Enjoy breathtaking views of Tampa Bay, vibrant nightlife at sea, and lively pool parties powered by energetic MCs. Attendees can join workshops in Sensual and Traditional Bachata, Salsa, and more. Pricing starts at $400, including taxes, fees, and food, with payment plans available.

Josh Blue

What: Comedian Josh Blue

Comedian Josh Blue When: Friday, April 18, 2025, at 7 and 9:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 6 and 8 p.m.

Friday, April 18, 2025, at 7 and 9:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 6 and 8 p.m. Where: Side Splitters Comedy Club, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Side Splitters Comedy Club, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa Cost: Tickets start at $65

Josh Blue, the groundbreaking comedian known for his sharp wit and fearless humor, brings "The Freak Accident Tour" to audiences nationwide. Since winning "Last Comic Standing" in 2006, Josh has become a standout headliner, known for his unforgettable appearances on "The Tonight Show" and "America's Got Talent," where he finished third in 2021. A former Paralympic soccer player and dedicated father, Josh continues to break barriers and challenge perceptions with over 200 shows annually.

Other Events

Tampa offers a variety of events this weekend for those looking to relax, connect, or enjoy local entertainment. From live music and film to outdoor wellness activities, there's something for everyone to experience: