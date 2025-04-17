Tacos & Tequila Festival Returns to St. Pete in May 2025

St. Pete's biggest food party is coming back to Vinoy Park next spring. The 2025 Tacos & Tequila Festival brings two days packed with delicious food from 25 vendors, offering more than 100 different kinds of tacos.

The waterfront downtown will turn into a Mexican festival May 9-10. Food stands will fill the air with the smell of cooking meats and spices, while bartenders craft fresh margaritas, serve tequila samples, and mix up spicy palomas. Local breweries will also serve their beers.

Come see masked wrestlers jump and flip during exciting Lucha Libre matches. The park will come alive with mariachi bands, DJs playing music, and artists creating colorful murals on blank walls.

Food challengers can compete for money in the taco-eating contest. Every visitor gets to help pick the festival's best taco maker through the People's Choice voting.

Vinoy Park's beautiful bay views create the perfect backdrop. Popular local chefs will cook alongside newcomers, offering both classic and creative taco options.

Everyone's welcome at this festival - from kids to pets. Children get a special play area full of fun things to do. Dogs can come too if they're on leashes and well-behaved, and the park is accessible to everyone.

Local vendors and artists will be spread throughout the park. The layout gives people plenty of room to browse and eat as they explore.

Since big events like Ribfest and Blues Fest use the same location, parking gets tight quickly. Organizers recommend planning your travel and parking ahead of time.