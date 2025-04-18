Bern’s Annual Wine Festival Makes a Comeback With 300 Wines

The 28th Winefest at Bern's Steak House starts April 22 in Tampa. Wine lovers can sample from 300 bottles while supporting future chefs. The big tasting caps off the week on April 27.

Money raised goes to the Bern Laxer Memorial Scholarship Fund. "In addition to the dinners, we hold an auction every year, where proceeds directly benefit the Bern Laxer Memorial Scholarship Fund," said Chris Belk to the Tampa Bay Times. So far, 31 students studying food, service, and wine have received help for school.

Haven restaurant hosts the main event from noon to 4 p.m. Visitors will sip wines while snacking on fancy bites: Think caviar, sweets, and cheese plates. The star wine? Wine Spectator's top pick: the 2021 Don Melchor.

The Manhattan Band will play while guests mingle. Cars can be left with valets on Morrison Avenue for free, or drivers can use the Epicurean Hotel garage.

Throughout the week, top chefs pair wines with special meals. At the Epicurean Hotel, chef Jon Atanacio cooks four courses to match Ruinart Champagne. Chef Chad Johnson creates five dishes perfect for Bordeaux wines.

It's no quick task to pick the wines, the staff spends all year on it. Belk searches worldwide for unique grapes and fresh talent. Each year brings new bottles, with a focus on earth-friendly winemaking.

Want to take some wine home? Most bottles at the tasting will be for sale. Check the festival site to see what's available and where to find it. After everything wraps up, the South Tampa wine shop will stock leftover bottles.