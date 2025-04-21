Tampa Bay Ranks Second For Highest Grocery Prices In U.S.

A new study done by Smartasset.com shows that Tampa Bays grocery prices are through the roof. Grocery prices in Tampa Bay went up 4.3% between March 2024 and 2025, making it the biggest increase of any mainland city in America. Only Honolulu saw a bigger jump, with prices going up 5.3%.

"Tampa's isolation and reliance on trucking contribute to its high grocery prices. In the continental U.S., Florida is the hardest to get to" said Carl Gould, President of 7 Stage Advisors.

Customers are feeling it most at the meat counter. The price of eggs, meat, and poultry jumped up 7.3% across Florida. Everyday items from the bread aisle now cost 5.3% more.

Local farms helped keep produce prices from rising too much. Fruits and vegetables went up only 0.2%, unlike the big increases seen elsewhere.

Location makes both top-ranked areas prone to price changes. Ships need to cross long distances to reach Hawaii, while Florida's shape makes transportation more expensive.

The lack of truck drivers makes things worse. With fewer drivers on the road, deliveries take longer and costs go up for Florida stores.

These increases follow a trend of rising food prices since 2020. Supply chain problems and more expensive farming costs hit meat and dairy prices hard nationwide.