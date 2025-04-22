Tampa Duck Race Brings in $40,000 for Youth Programs

Twelve thousand bright yellow ducks bobbed down the Hillsborough River on Saturday, netting $40,000 for the Kiwanis Club of Tampa.

"This is our biggest fundraiser," said Amanda Malinowski, event chairwoman, to FOX 13 News. "We raise between $30,000 and $40,000 each year with this event that we put right back into the local community for programs for children."

The ninth yearly race drew crowds to Curtis Hixon Park. One lucky winner took home $5,000. A team of 70 people pitched in to make it happen.

"We had a duck ring toss, we have chuck-a-duck, fishing for ducks," said Katrina O'Connell, who led the volunteer group.

Water barriers caught the plastic toys after their trip downstream. Not one duck escaped into the river. A skilled company, known worldwide for running these events, handled the setup.