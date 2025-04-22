ContestsEvents
Tampa Duck Race Brings in $40,000 for Youth Programs

Twelve thousand bright yellow ducks bobbed down the Hillsborough River on Saturday, netting $40,000 for the Kiwanis Club of Tampa. “This is our biggest fundraiser,” said Amanda Malinowski, event chairwoman,…

Jim Mayhew
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 04: Seventy-five thousand rubber ducks float down the Chicago River during the Chicago Ducky Derby on August 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. The ducks are dumped into the river as part of a fundraising event for Special Olympics Illinois. The individual ducks, which are adopted by supporters for $5 each, race to a nearby location with prizes and cash being awarded to holders of the winning ducks. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Twelve thousand bright yellow ducks bobbed down the Hillsborough River on Saturday, netting $40,000 for the Kiwanis Club of Tampa.

"This is our biggest fundraiser," said Amanda Malinowski, event chairwoman, to FOX 13 News. "We raise between $30,000 and $40,000 each year with this event that we put right back into the local community for programs for children."

The ninth yearly race drew crowds to Curtis Hixon Park. One lucky winner took home $5,000. A team of 70 people pitched in to make it happen.

"We had a duck ring toss, we have chuck-a-duck, fishing for ducks," said Katrina O'Connell, who led the volunteer group.

Water barriers caught the plastic toys after their trip downstream. Not one duck escaped into the river. A skilled company, known worldwide for running these events, handled the setup.

Each $5 duck entry supports kids' activities through the Kiwanis Club. The money helps fund vital programs for local youth.

Curtis Hixon Park
Jim MayhewWriter
