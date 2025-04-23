Bryan Adams and Pat Benatar Coming to Tampa

2 Q105 favorites in one night at Amalie Arena. This one's going to be a must-see. Bryan Adams' Roll with the Punches Tour comes to Amalie Arena in Tampa with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo. The meaning behind the tour name? Bryan is independent now and is excited to start again. No record label woes. He tells People magazine, "If you get knocked down, you can get back up and start over. It's all about keeping on, no matter what the obstacle."
Bryan Adams in Tampa
The show happens November 10, 2025 at Amalie Arena in Tampa. South Florida Bryan Adams and Pat Benatar fans can also see the tour down in Hollywood two nights before November 8 at the Hard Rock. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 2, 2025 at 10am. Watch for presales in your email soon! Don't get our Q105 emails? Sign up!
Here are some great concerts coming to the Tampa area featuring your favorite Q105 artists... along with a few that are worth the road trip!
Other Q105 Concerts Coming to Tampa in 2025
April 25 & 26: Taylor Dayne
This show is included in your park admission at EPCOT as part of this year's International Flower & Garden Festival. 3 shows daily at the America Gardens Theatre at Disney World in Orlando.
May 3: Third Eye Blind
One of my favorite 90s bands with big Q105 hits like "Semi Charmed Life," "How's It Gonna Be" and "Jumper." This one is part of the Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival so the concert is free with your park admission.
May 3: Kansas
You'll hear so many big Q105 hits like "Carry on Wayward Song" and "Dust In The Wind." This performance will be at SeaWorld in Orlando as part of the Seven Seas Food Festival.
May 10: Billy Idol & Joan Jett
The "It's a Nice Day To Tour Again" tour comes to the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. The tour also makes another Florida stop in Sunrise at Amerant Bank Arena May 13.
May 16: AC/DC
The Power Up 2025 Tour comes to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Pretty Reckless open.
May 18 & 19: The Pointer Sisters
This show is included in your park admission at EPCOT as part of this year's International Flower & Garden Festival. 3 shows daily at the America Gardens Theatre at Disney World in Orlando.
May 28: Rick Springfield
The "I Want My 80s Tour" comes to Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater. Special guests include John Waite, John Cafferty and Wang Chung.
May 31: Styx
The Brotherhood of Rock tour with Styx, REO Speedwagon lead singer Kevin Cronin and Don Felder of The Eagles comes to the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. [Tickets]
June 6 & 8: Metallica
The 80s and 90s metal gods play Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
June 20: Avril Lavigne
The Greatest Hits tour comes to the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa.
June 21: Ringo Starr
The Beatles legend comes to Clearwater. Colin Hay from Men At Work will also be at this show at the BayCare Sound at Coachman Park in Clearwater. Others on the bill include Steve Luthaker, Hamish Stuart, Warren Ham and Gregg Bissonette.
June 27: Heart
A road trip will be necessary for this one. But if you've never seen Heart live, it's worth that drive to Orlando. The show is at the Kia Center.
July 19: Toto
The band with so many big Q105 hits like "Hold The Line," "Africa," and "Rosanna" play the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. Opening acts include Christopher Cross ("Sailing" and "Ride Like The Wind") and Men at Work ("Down Under" and "Who Can It Be Now").
July 20: Darius Rucker
Hootie & The Blowfish lead singer Darius Rucker plays the intimate Hard Rock Event Center in Tampa.
August 30: Stevie Nicks
The legendary voice behind Fleetwood Mac's biggest hits is coming back to Florida this summer. Stevie Nicks just announced her new tour and Tampa is on the itinerary. Stevie Nicks plays Amalie Arena.
October 3: Richard Marx and Rick Springfield
This will be the first time the pair have performed together in Clearwater at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Richard Marx is known for so many Q105 favorites like “Right Hear Waiting,” “Don’t Mean Nothing,” and “Hold On To the Nights.” Rick Springfield will perform acoustic versions of his big Q105 hits like “Jessie’s Girl” and “Affair of the Heart.”
November 10: Sting
Sting seems to really love playing to Tampa Bay crowds. Sting shared the stage with Billy Joel last year at Raymond James Stadium. He just performed with Shaggy this year at Reggae Rise Up in St. Pete. Tampa fans will be able to see the former front man for The Police at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa November 10. Sting will also play the Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida November 7 and Dailys Place in Jacksonville November 11.