ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Q105 Contest Rules Archive – Last 30 Days

Listen To Win Tampa Bay Lightning Playoffs Contest Rules: Win A Pair of Tickets To See Foreigners Journey Contest Rules: Play Geno’s 420 Trivia For Your Chance to Win A…

Jen Glorioso
Q105 -80s-and-More- Logo-TB

Listen To Win Tampa Bay Lightning Playoffs

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/22/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to the Tampa Bay Lightning Vs. Panthers & Game 2
  • Prize Value: $90
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Amalie Arena

Win A Pair of Tickets To See Foreigners Journey

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/18/2025 - 4/24/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to Foreigners Journey
  • Prize Value: $58
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: The Mahaffey Theater

Play Geno's 420 Trivia For Your Chance to Win A Pair of Tickets To The 8th Annual Bolts Brew Fest

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/14-4/18/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to the 8th Annual Brew Fest on August 1, 2025
  • Prize Value: $120
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Tampa Bay Lightning

Play Geno's 420 Trivia For Your Chance to Win A Pair of Tickets Busch Garden Tickets

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/7/25-4/11/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: One (1) Pair of tickets to Busch Gardens
  • Prize Value: $316.00
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Busch Gardens

Play Geno’s 4:20 Useless Trivia To Win Tickets To See Rick Springfield

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 3/24/25-3/28/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Text to Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected:  3/24/25-3/28/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of Tickets to See Rick Springfield on May 28, 2025
  • Prize Value: $150
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Ruth Eckerd Hall
contest
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
Related Stories
My Cousin Vinny
Listicles‘My Cousin Vinny’: 15 Hilarious Quotes from the Iconic ComedyErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Best Tampa Bay Area Irish Pubs To Celebrate St. Patrick's Day
Trending In Tampa BayBest Tampa Bay Area Irish Pubs To Celebrate St. Patrick’s DayJen Glorioso
Photo of pretty cheerful person hands hold festive easter basket painted eggs cookies food look empty space isolated on pink color background.
ListiclesCreative Adult Easter Basket InspirationKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect