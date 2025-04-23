Q105 Contest Rules Archive – Last 30 Days
Listen To Win Tampa Bay Lightning Playoffs Contest Rules: Win A Pair of Tickets To See Foreigners Journey Contest Rules: Play Geno’s 420 Trivia For Your Chance to Win A…
Listen To Win Tampa Bay Lightning Playoffs
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 4/22/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
- What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to the Tampa Bay Lightning Vs. Panthers & Game 2
- Prize Value: $90
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Amalie Arena
Win A Pair of Tickets To See Foreigners Journey
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Enter To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 4/18/2025 - 4/24/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to Foreigners Journey
- Prize Value: $58
- Who Is Providing The Prize: The Mahaffey Theater
Play Geno's 420 Trivia For Your Chance to Win A Pair of Tickets To The 8th Annual Bolts Brew Fest
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 4/14-4/18/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to the 8th Annual Brew Fest on August 1, 2025
- Prize Value: $120
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Tampa Bay Lightning
Play Geno's 420 Trivia For Your Chance to Win A Pair of Tickets Busch Garden Tickets
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 4/7/25-4/11/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: One (1) Pair of tickets to Busch Gardens
- Prize Value: $316.00
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Busch Gardens
Play Geno’s 4:20 Useless Trivia To Win Tickets To See Rick Springfield
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 3/24/25-3/28/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Text to Win
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 3/24/25-3/28/25
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A Pair of Tickets to See Rick Springfield on May 28, 2025
- Prize Value: $150
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Ruth Eckerd Hall
