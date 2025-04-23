Things To Do in Tampa Bay This Weekend: April 25-April 27

Florida's Clearwater and Tampa are hosting a variety of unique events this weekend, ranging from vintage-themed nightlife and gourmet tastings to tattoo artistry and live performances. Whether you're in the mood for cocktails by the beach, an upscale wine experience, or a celebration of street culture and creativity, there's something for every interest across the region.

Hanky Panky Speakeasy Pop-Up at The Deep End

What: Hanky Panky Speakeasy Pop-Up at The Deep End

When: Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Where: The Deep End, JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa, 691 S. Gulfview Blvd., Clearwater

Cost: Free

Step back in time for an unforgettable evening at the Hanky Panky Speakeasy Pop-Up, a 1920s-themed experience hosted at The Deep End inside the JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa. This one-night-only event captures the elegance and intrigue of the Prohibition era, complete with expertly crafted cocktails and the potential for live jazz music or vintage entertainment. Guests are encouraged to don flapper dresses, feathered headbands, fedoras, and suspenders to embrace the Roaring Twenties vibe fully.

Grand Tasting Experience by Bern's Steak House, Haven, and the Epicurean Hotel

What: Grand Tasting Experience by Bern's Steak House, Haven, and the Epicurean Hotel

When: Sunday, April 27, 2025, from noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Haven, 2208 W. Morrison Ave., Tampa

Cost: $550 per person

The Bern's Winefest Grand Tasting Experience is the signature finale of Tampa's most celebrated culinary event, offering an exclusive evening of world-class wine, gourmet pairings, and live entertainment. Guests will enjoy a curated selection of global wines and craft libations handpicked by Bern's General Manager and Wine Director, Chris Belk. Complementing the extensive wine list are regional small plates, handcrafted desserts, and an artisanal cheese display. Live music by Manhattan, courtesy of the Jordan Kahn Music Company, adds to the sophisticated ambiance. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older and are encouraged to dress in a casual, chic style.

Ink Mania Fest

What: Ink Mania Fest

When: Friday, April 25, Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Highway 301, Tampa

Cost: Three-Day Pass $60

Ink Mania Fest is a high-energy celebration of tattoo artistry, custom rides, live entertainment, and street culture. Attendees can explore an array of food trucks, admire graffiti by renowned artists, and enjoy outdoor concerts and live DJ sets by DJ Casper Doom. Entertainment at the multiday event includes street performers, the USO's Poly Dance, the Rocky Bike Show, a Custom Cruiser Show, tattoo contests, and a thrilling MMA Fight Doom.

