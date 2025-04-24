Downtown St. Pete Could Be Getting A Waterfront Amphitheater

Downtown St. Petersburg might get a big makeover. The city wants to tear down Al Lang Stadium to build an arts complex with an outdoor amphitheater. This new plan follows the Tampa Bay Rays pulling out of their $1.3 billion stadium deal.

By 2028, the city hopes to connect its cultural hotspots. They're planning a 400-space parking garage and want to link everything from the Mahaffey Theater to the Dalí Museum into one district.

"I can't imagine not having the Rowdies," said Council member Gina Driscoll to the Tampa Bay Times.

The stadium's rich history plays a big role in these decisions. It's been around since 1923, hosting pro baseball from 1947 until the Rowdies started playing there in 2011.

During talks about the Historic Gas Plant district's future, Council Chair Copley Gerdes brought up the venue's eight-decade sports history.

"It seems like they weren't included at all," Council member Richie Floyd said, wondering why Rowdies ownership wasn't part of early demolition discussions.

Beth Herendeen, who runs city development, said the soccer club's president knew about the plans. With the team's lease ending this year, they're now actively discussing what comes next.

For soccer fans, Al Lang Stadium means a lot. In 1975, fans picked the Rowdies name, and the team grabbed the Soccer Bowl trophy that same year. The Tampa Bay Rays took over running things in 2018.

This isn't the first try at changing this location. A shot at Major League Soccer didn't work out despite expansion plans. Other mixed-use ideas never took off.