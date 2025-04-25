There May Be Some Major Changes Coming To Hyde Park Village

It hasn't been officially announced yet, but we may be saying goodbye to two very popular Hyde Park Village spots. Rumors are swirling that Cinebistro and Irish31 are set to be demoed for a future mix-use development.

The news broke on social media from the tampatomorrow account. A page that covers local construction, real estate, and proposal news. In their post on Instagram, they spotted soil rigs in the Hyde Park Village area earlier this week. They explained "Typically, when these rigs show up on-site, it means plans are already in motion behind the scenes. The soil rig arrives before the permit—and it’s hard to hide these gigantic pieces of machinery. The first one was spotted behind the former Goody Goody building, also known as Block A.". Soil rigs have also been spotted behind Meat Market on Block H.

This block also includes local favorites Cinebistro, Irish31, the Cambridge Club, and Hess Fine Art. There has been no confirmation from any Hyde Park Village or City of Tampa officials. But the account goes on to "confirm" the suspicions from a friendly source in an ownership meeting.