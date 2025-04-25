ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

There May Be Some Major Changes Coming To Hyde Park Village

It hasn’t been officially announced yet, but we may be saying goodbye to two very popular Hyde Park Village spots. Rumors are swirling that Cinebistro and Irish31 are set to…

Jen Glorioso
Sunset over center fountain in Hyde Park Village
Photo: Keir Magoulas | Visit Tampa Bay

It hasn't been officially announced yet, but we may be saying goodbye to two very popular Hyde Park Village spots. Rumors are swirling that Cinebistro and Irish31 are set to be demoed for a future mix-use development.

The news broke on social media from the tampatomorrow account. A page that covers local construction, real estate, and proposal news. In their post on Instagram, they spotted soil rigs in the Hyde Park Village area earlier this week. They explained "Typically, when these rigs show up on-site, it means plans are already in motion behind the scenes. The soil rig arrives before the permit—and it’s hard to hide these gigantic pieces of machinery. The first one was spotted behind the former Goody Goody building, also known as Block A.". Soil rigs have also been spotted behind Meat Market on Block H.

This block also includes local favorites Cinebistro, Irish31, the Cambridge Club, and Hess Fine Art. There has been no confirmation from any Hyde Park Village or City of Tampa officials. But the account goes on to "confirm" the suspicions from a friendly source in an ownership meeting.

With lots of public outcry it could be possible that the plans are not set in stone. Another local Tampa business Hazel & Dot commented "Who is making these decisions, because woof" with a thumbs down and sad face emoji. For now all we can do is sit and wait for an official announcement and enjoy these spots while we still can.

Hyde ParkTampa
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
Related Stories
St. Pete
Local NewsDowntown St. Pete Could Be Getting A Waterfront AmphitheaterJen Glorioso
Two Highly Anticipated Food Joints Closer To Opening Tampa Bay Locations
Local NewsTwo Highly Anticipated Food Joints Closer To Opening Tampa Bay LocationsJen Glorioso
Buccaneers Are Hosting A Three-Day Draft Party at St. Pete Beach
Local NewsBuccaneers Are Hosting A Three-Day Draft Party at St. Pete BeachJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect