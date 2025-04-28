New Indoor Pickleball Spot Opens in Largo With 12 Courts and Full Bar
A massive indoor pickleball hub, Pickle & Pint, just launched at 13200 S Belcher Road in Largo, Florida. Players can now hit the courts year-round, protected from Florida's unpredictable weather patterns.
Located near Dink House's four-court setup, this new spot triples the playing space. Extra perks include ping-pong tables and cornhole boards for between-game fun.
"We want to create a space that's welcoming, fun, and enjoyable for everyone," said Zachary Weir to Creative Loafing Tampa Bay. "We're family-owned, and we're focused on making this a place where people of all ages can feel comfortable."
Court rates shift based on timing. Peak hours, weekday mornings before 11 a.m., after 5 p.m., and weekends, cost $40. Off-peak slots run $30. Book up to five days ahead, with space for six players per court.
Monthly plans range from free basic access to a $174.99 premium package. Top-tier members get first pick of court times, event discounts, exclusive gatherings, and guest passes.
Drop-in games cost $10-15, letting players mix it up with others at matching skill levels. Watch for upcoming leagues, training sessions, and skill-building classes.
The on-site bar stocks Florida craft brews and pours wine, while serving Belleair Coffee Company drinks. Guests can munch on freshly made pizza and bar bites. Daily happy hour cuts $2 off draft beer prices.
Two big contests mark the opening. May 9 brings Team Moneyball with an $1,800 prize pool. The Spring Classic follows on May 31, with winners taking home top-tier Joola S3 paddles.
Youth programs are in the works, with plans to partner with local schools. The indoor setting means no more games cut short by scorching sun or sudden storms.