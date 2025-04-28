New Indoor Pickleball Spot Opens in Largo With 12 Courts and Full Bar

A massive indoor pickleball hub, Pickle & Pint, just launched at 13200 S Belcher Road in Largo, Florida. Players can now hit the courts year-round, protected from Florida's unpredictable weather patterns.

Located near Dink House's four-court setup, this new spot triples the playing space. Extra perks include ping-pong tables and cornhole boards for between-game fun.

"We want to create a space that's welcoming, fun, and enjoyable for everyone," said Zachary Weir to Creative Loafing Tampa Bay. "We're family-owned, and we're focused on making this a place where people of all ages can feel comfortable."

Court rates shift based on timing. Peak hours, weekday mornings before 11 a.m., after 5 p.m., and weekends, cost $40. Off-peak slots run $30. Book up to five days ahead, with space for six players per court.

Monthly plans range from free basic access to a $174.99 premium package. Top-tier members get first pick of court times, event discounts, exclusive gatherings, and guest passes.

Drop-in games cost $10-15, letting players mix it up with others at matching skill levels. Watch for upcoming leagues, training sessions, and skill-building classes.

The on-site bar stocks Florida craft brews and pours wine, while serving Belleair Coffee Company drinks. Guests can munch on freshly made pizza and bar bites. Daily happy hour cuts $2 off draft beer prices.

Two big contests mark the opening. May 9 brings Team Moneyball with an $1,800 prize pool. The Spring Classic follows on May 31, with winners taking home top-tier Joola S3 paddles.