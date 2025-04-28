ContestsEvents
Play Geno’s Useless Trivia For Mom; The Ultimate Mother’s Day Experience

Geno is helping you prepare for all things MOM. Listen this week for your chance to win concert tickets, Diamond Necklace, Diner and a $50 Gift Card Mom deserves the…

Geno is helping you prepare for all things MOM. Listen this week for your chance to win concert tickets, Diamond Necklace, Diner and a $50 Gift Card

Mom deserves the best. From Jewelry to the finest dinning, we are hooking you up. Thanks to our Partners at Karol Hotel for providing the best dining experience for our mothers & Graze Craze for hooking mom up with everything made-to-order charcuterie boards featuring handcrafted arrangements of meats, cheeses, breads, fresh fruits and veggies, sweets and more. Cheers to You, MOM!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 04/28-5/2/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 04/28-5/2/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • How Many Grand Prize WInners Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of Tickets to AC/DC, CHEAP TRICK OR BRYAN ADAMS!; Diamond Watch; $200 Gift Card to Katch Bistro @ Karol Hotel and a $50 gift card to Graze Craze
  • Prize Value: : $750.00
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Station, Karol Hotel, Graze Craze

