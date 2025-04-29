$6.5 Billion Gasworx Project Brings 5,000 New Homes to Tampa’s City Center

Construction has kicked off on a massive 50-acre site nestled between Ybor City and Tampa's Channel District. By 2027, this space will transform into thousands of homes and business spaces.

"Unless the Rays can build a very tiny stadium," a ballpark won't fit in the plans, said Graham Tyrrell, Kettler's managing developer of Florida, to the Tampa Bay Times.

La Unión Residence & Social Hall opened its doors in November, welcoming residents to 317 new apartments. Just weeks ago, a second structure topped out. This addition will house 390 units and shops, backed by 482 parking spaces, with doors opening in January.

The initial stage brings key additions to the area. A new TECO streetcar stop will boost transit options. Residents will enjoy a one-acre green space and walking paths. Workers are busy turning an old 28,000-square-foot warehouse into a buzzing market filled with food spots.

"You've got downtown Tampa, you've got Ybor City, which is the jewel of Tampa, and it's exactly between those two. If you can fill in that gap with well-curated development, suddenly you've kind of knitted together everything, and it becomes a really meaningful place for people," Tyrrell said.

Three new structures will rise in the next stage, all expected to be completed by 2027. Grow Financial will move its main office into a 100,000-square-foot building. Next door, a five-floor building will add 140 homes. The tallest addition, stretching ten stories high, will mix 376 living spaces with 29,000 square feet of shops.

When finished, this project will stitch together Tampa's core districts. The final count: 5,000 homes, offices covering half a million square feet, and 150,000 square feet for stores and restaurants.