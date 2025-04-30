J.C. Newman Cigar Factory Hosting Founder’s Day Bash With Cuban Sandwich Contest

On May 3, the J.C. Newman Cigar Factory opens its doors for a free Founder's Day bash. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can join the fun at El Reloj in Ybor City. The day packs in factory walks, food trucks, and an intense sandwich-eating showdown.

Find your way to 2701 N. 16th Street, where marked lots offer easy parking. Staff members stand ready to point you toward open spots in the El Reloj area.

Watch as Miki Sudo, who won Nathan's Hot Dog contest ten times, takes on Nick Wehry in the main event. These eating stars, known as "The Hungry Couple," will battle it out for the Cuban Sandwich crown. Wehry won last time, but Sudo aims to change that.

Step inside America's oldest working cigar factory, which started making cigars back in 1910. Walk through rooms that tell the story of Tampa's cigar-making past.

Pick from tasty options like Bread on the Bay's Cuban fare, Los Chapos' Mexican dishes, Engine 53's fresh pizzas, and cool Frios treats. Want a special deal? Buy $20 worth of items and get Sanchez y Haya cigars for just five cents each, up to two per person. These smokes match the first ones ever rolled in Tampa back in 1886.

Children can try out MOSI science tricks and play outdoor games. Music fills the air all day long, while the Ybor Misfits add their own special touch to the festivities.