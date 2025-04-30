ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Listen To Win Tickets To Game 5 of The Tampa Bay Lightning Playoffs

The Bolts are looking to make a comeback in Game 5 of the Playoffs and we got your tickets to witness it. Listen TODAY only for your chance to win…

smckenzie

The Bolts are looking to make a comeback in Game 5 of the Playoffs and we got your tickets to witness it. Listen TODAY only for your chance to win a pair of tickets in support of the Home Team

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/30
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to Game 5 of the Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers
  • Prize Value: $90
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Amalie Arena
FloridaTampa
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Play Geno’s Useless Trivia For Mom; The Ultimate Mother’s Day Experience
ContestsPlay Geno’s Useless Trivia For Mom; The Ultimate Mother’s Day Experiencesmckenzie
Listen To Win Tampa Bay Lightning Playoffs
ContestsListen To Win Tampa Bay Lightning Playoffssmckenzie
Win A Pair of Tickets To See Foreigners Journey
ContestsWin A Pair of Tickets To See Foreigners Journeysmckenzie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect