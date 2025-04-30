Tampa Kicks Off Construction on ‘A Kid’s Place’: A New 13,000 Sq. Ft. Safe Space for Foster Kids

Workers broke ground Tuesday on a sprawling 13,000-square-foot activities hub in Tampa. The state-of-the-art facility will transform how local youth in foster care learn and grow. Inside, kids will find everything from study spaces to tech labs where they'll pick up vital skills through the "A Kid's Place" initiative.

When doors open, kids will jump into tech training and life-skills practice in ways they never could before. The modern facility gives them tools to thrive.

Since 2009, this non-profit has created stability for more than 1,700 children in the system. Their mission is to keep brothers and sisters under one roof while searching for forever homes. The new building marks a major expansion of these efforts.

Staff tackle the big and small parts of growing up in foster care as they step in with friendship tips, homework support, medical care coordination, and mental health services. Each child gets personal attention.

Construction crews hit the site running this week. This addition builds on 14 years of the group's work across Tampa Bay communities.

Bright celebration rooms will host milestone moments like birthdays. Young adults aged 18 to 22 can access specialized training to build independence. Short workshops mix with in-depth courses to fit different needs.

Smart design mixes study and social spaces so that kids can crack open books in quiet corners, then join friends for games and parties in community areas.