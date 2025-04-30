USF Guard Lands Training Camp Shot With Chicago Sky

USF's sharp-shooting guard Sammie Puisis struck a deal to join the Chicago Sky's training camp. She marks the tenth Bull to reach WNBA ranks since the program started.

In 2024-25, Puisis lit up scoreboards with 106 shots from downtown, the fifth-best mark across NCAA Division I. She averaged 3.2 threes each time out, ranking sixth nationwide. Against Memphis, she caught fire and poured in 34 points, setting a personal best.

She'll battle for minutes on a Sky roster that just added college stars Angel Reese and Haley Van Lith to their camp mix. These fresh faces bring serious buzz to Chicago's preseason.

Her basketball path started at Florida State. As a rookie there, she led the squad in three-point shots made. The next year, she started all games for the Seminoles.

Switching to USF proved smart. Right off the bat, she snagged the American Athletic Conference's top newcomer award.

After sitting out 2023-24 with an injury, she stormed back. Her final college season turned into her most impressive yet, setting several career marks.

At USF, coach Jose Fernandez has now prepped nine players for the big leagues. His program keeps churning out pros year after year.