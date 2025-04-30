ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The Wild Reason Why Freddie Mercury Wouldn’t Work with Michael Jackson

Fun Fact: Freddie Mercury and Michael Jackson collaborated on three songs back in the ’80s. Unfortunately, those duets were never finished due to an interesting incident in the studio. Bassist…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Freddie Mercury (1946 - 1991), lead singer of 1970s hard rock quartet Queen, in concert; Michael Jackson (1958 - 2009) performing on stage during his 'Bad' tour at the Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles, California, January 1989.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images; Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

Fun Fact: Freddie Mercury and Michael Jackson collaborated on three songs back in the '80s. Unfortunately, those duets were never finished due to an interesting incident in the studio.

Bassist Jo Burt, who played on Mercury's 1985 solo album Mr. Bad Guy, told the New York Post that Jackson's pet llama, Louie, is the reason why those likely incredible duets are incomplete.

"I think the last straw was when Michael brought his pet llama into the studio,” said Burt. “I think Freddie sort of took umbrage to that."

The New York Post notes that this story was corroborated by Queen manager Jim "Miami" Beach in the 2012 documentary, Freddie Mercury: The Great Pretender. Beach said in the doc, "Mercury rang me and said, ‘Miami, dear, can you get over here? You’ve got to get me out of here, I’m recording with a llama.'"

The three duets involving Mercury and Jackson were "Victory," "State of Shock," and "There Must Be More to Life Than This." The New York Post reports, "Mercury would go on to release a solo version of 'There Must Be More to Life Than This' on 'Mr. Bad Guy,' and Jackson ended up recording 'State of Shock' with Mick Jagger for 1984’s 'Victory,' his last album with his brothers."

While it's a bit of a bummer these duets were never completed, we'd pay good money to have heard Mercury's entire phone call to Queen's manager about MJ's llama. What an iconic story, all-around!

Freddie MercuryMichael Jackson
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Sammy Hagar on Why He Thinks Alex Van Halen is Angry with Him
MusicSammy Hagar on Why He Thinks Alex Van Halen is Angry with HimErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
This Day in Rock History: April 30
MusicThis Day in Rock History: April 30Sarah Bloomfield
Rock Hall: Every Multiple Inductee in Its History
MusicRock Hall: Every Multiple Inductee in Its HistoryErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect