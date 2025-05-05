Are You Ready For Hurricane Season to Start Next Month?

It's hard to believe the 2025 hurricane season is just 1 month away. Some folks in the Tampa Bay area are still recovering from our major storms in 2024. Starting May 4th, the National Hurricane Center begins a week of important storm safety education. The campaign continues through May 10th, just weeks before Atlantic hurricane season starts. Sarasota County Stormwater Division of Public Works is hosting two community workshops and three hurricane expos.

Each day focuses on key safety topics - from powerful winds to dangerous rip currents. Officials explain about tornados that form from storms, ways to monitor weather, and safe escape routes. When evacuation orders come, you need to act fast.

The National Hurricane Center predicts an active season with 17 storms to form in 2025. Nine of which will become hurricanes and four of which will reach Category 3 status or stronger, according to the outlook released Thursday.

The 2025 storm names are: Andrea, Barry, Chantal, Dexter, Erin, Fernand, Gabrielle, Humberto, Imelda, Jerry, Karen, Lorenzo, Melissa, Nestor, Olga, Pablo, Rebekah, Sebastien, Tanya, Van, and Wendy. (We have a feeling Karen is going to be a problem).

Here are some ways you can prepare for the 2025 hurricane season

Get ready now: get water (one gallon daily per person), non-perishable food, working flashlights, and new batteries. Make a list of your medications. If you have pets, look for safe places inland that accept animals.

Look at FEMA's flood maps before storms come. Regular insurance won't cover flood damage to your home. Know your risk and get coverage if you need it.

Don't rely on the forecast cone alone - it only shows where the storm might go. Dangerous weather hits well beyond these maps. Smart people check both their local forecasts and national updates.