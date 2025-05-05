ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Ringo Starr

Catch Ringo Starr at the BayCare Sound on June 21, 2025 Contest Rules:

smckenzie

Catch Ringo Starr at the BayCare Sound on June 21, 2025

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 05/5-5/10/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 05/12/2025
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 6
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to see Ringo Starr at BayCare Sound on June 21, 2021
  • Prize Value: : $79.50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Ruth Eckerd Hall
FloridaTampa
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Enter To Win The Ultimate Mother’s Day Prize From Gold & Diamond Source.
Q105Enter To Win The Ultimate Mother’s Day Prize From Gold & Diamond Source.smckenzie
Listen To Win Tampa Bay Lightning Playoffs
ContestsListen To Win Tampa Bay Lightning Playoffssmckenzie
Win A Pair of Tickets To See Foreigners Journey
ContestsWin A Pair of Tickets To See Foreigners Journeysmckenzie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect