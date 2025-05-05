Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Ringo Starr

Catch Ringo Starr at the BayCare Sound on June 21, 2025
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Enter To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 05/5-5/10/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 05/12/2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 6
- What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to see Ringo Starr at BayCare Sound on June 21, 2021
- Prize Value: : $79.50
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Ruth Eckerd Hall