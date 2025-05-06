Busch Gardens Brings In Four New Animal Species to $6.5M Wild Oasis Project

Starting this May, visitors at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will spot four fresh faces in the Wild Oasis attraction. The park adds a giant anteater, several capybaras, a troop of squirrel monkeys, and an array of tropical birds to its family.

"We're beyond thrilled to welcome these incredible species to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay — some for the very first time!" said Kayla Wendzel to in a press release.

The Habitat Hideaway section of Wild Oasis, nestled in Jungala, will house these newcomers. Staff at the Animal Care Center checked each creature thoroughly before their move to the custom-built spaces.

Photo: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

This update breathes new energy into what was once Treetop Trails, a spot that sat quiet for five years. Visitors will find a drop tower with special effects, plus a water play zone for kids.

Stewart Clark, park president, shared his thoughts: "The all-new Wild Oasis offers something for everyone — whether you love the thrill of the ride or learning about animals, getting wet or climbing high, or just cooling off under the shade of the rainforest canopy."

Want to watch these animals up close? A multi-story climbing structure lets guests peek into their world. The park picked these specific animals from trusted places across the U.S.

Annual pass holders get an early look at Wild Oasis. Current deals slash prices by up to 35%, with monthly payments as low as $15.