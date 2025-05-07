St. Pete Clearwater Airport Breaks Passenger Records, Plans Big Terminal Expansion

Passenger traffic at St. Pete Clearwater International Airport hit 292,000 in March 2025, smashing previous records despite recent hurricane impacts. Plans are set for major terminal upgrades starting in late 2026.

"We've seen record growth even for March. We were up 16%, so there's a lot to be appreciative of," said Thomas Jewsbury, airport executive director, to Fox 13 News.

Tax income from visitors set new marks. January brought in $8.29 million, while February shot up to $9.8 million, both breaking monthly records.

Workers will build extra TSA spots and boarding areas during the upgrade. The project should wrap up between 2029 and 2030.

A new beach transport called The Grouper now runs between the airport and Clearwater Beach. The service started through teamwork with local transit officials.

Staff marked these wins at PIE Rally Day as National Travel and Tourism Week kicked off. Visitors got prizes and pets from therapy dogs at arrival gates.

"It's to recognize the passengers' tourism and give them a little appreciation and let them know how important they are for our community," Jewsbury said.

These wins came after two big storms hit the region. "We got lucky with quick repairs. The building stayed strong, and visitors kept coming," Jewsbury added.

Barry Rubin, who runs the Pinellas Beaches Chamber, spoke about the comeback. "Each season counts, but this one matters most. We need to show everyone we're ready for guests and still going strong," said Rubin.