Hillsborough County Kicks Off Public Survey for Downtown Tampa High-Speed Rail Station

This month, Hillsborough Transportation Planning Organization started asking the public about placing a Brightline high-speed rail station in downtown Tampa. The public can share their thoughts until May 31.

"This station is not just a stop, it's a gateway," said Wally Gallart, Transit Planner II, "We want to understand how people would prefer to travel to and from a Tampa Brightline station, and what types of transportation options would best support that experience."

The online questionnaire asks about preferred ways to reach the station: by foot, bike, or car. Input comes from three main groups: area residents, shop owners, and tourists.

Staff members checked out current Brightline stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. They noticed key features: big pick-up zones, streets with shade trees, and stores within quick walking distance.

With I-4 getting more packed each year, transit planners see trains as part of the fix. Right now, Brightline runs from Miami up to Orlando, stopping at Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and West Palm Beach along the way.

Last November, Tampa's Mayor Jane Castor tested the service herself, riding from Miami to Orlando. Her trip showed what Tampa might gain from the rail link.

Survey answers will shape how people get to the station, help secure money, and guide public talks. Those who fill it out can try for a $100 grocery card prize by adding their email.