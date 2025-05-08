A New Creative Hub For Adults Opens in Tampa

Starting May 10, Birdette's Art Cafe at 2710 N. Florida Ave. brings a fresh twist to Tampa's creative scene. Instead of serving meals, this unique spot lets adults craft while sipping drinks.

Pick your project from an ever-changing menu of creative options: try splashing watercolors or piecing together eye-catching collages. While you work, grab tea from the self-serve bar stocked with various brews.

Each month brings different Tampa artists to teach new skills. These small-group workshops mix instruction with social time: perfect for meeting others who share your interests.

Need supplies? The on-site shop stocks everything from basic tools to take-home project boxes. You'll also find original pieces made by Tampa Bay artists displayed throughout the space.

Getting there couldn't be easier. Pull right up to spots shared with next-door shops, or find free parking on the street. The central location puts it within quick reach of most city neighborhoods.

Though designed with adults in mind, young creators aged 12 and up can join with a grown-up present. Special youth programs fill the monthly calendar, mixing fun with artistic growth.

The doors swing open at noon on May 10 for a seven-hour welcome party. Drop by to test out projects and see how everything works. Staff will explain the craft options and upcoming class schedule.