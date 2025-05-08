Joe Perry Project Announces 2025 Tour Dates with All-Star Lineup

The Joe Perry Project has announced a mini tour this August, and Perry has assembled quite the backing band.



Joining Perry on his eight-show run in the U.S. and Canada are Aerosmith's Brad Whitford and Buck Johnson, Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson, and Stone Temple Pilots' Robert Deleo and Eric Kretz.



In a statement, Perry said about the upcoming tour, "Well…it’s time to let the music do the talkin again. I’m really excited about the JPP line up this year!!!! Most of these guys played with me at The Roxy in L.A. at the debut event for my latest solo album [Sweetzerland Manifesto] in January 2018. They’re all busy as hell, but thankfully, they’re able to carve out some time for this run. And I’m not only lucky enough to have Brad Whitford onstage with me but Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes! [who sang ‘Fortunate One’ on Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII], Robert DeLeo and Eric Kretz from STP!!! and Buck Johnson who plays keys and sings with Aerosmith, the Hollywood Vampires, and is also a solo artist in his own right.”



The mini tour kicks off on August 13 in Tampa and will wrap on August 23 in Port Chester, N.Y. As for what fans can expect setlist-wise, Perry noted, "The set list is gonna include my fav JPP cuts, STP, Black Crowes, and with Brad we’ll be hitting the Aero hits and some deep cuts and then ya never know!!!!"



Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Complete ticket information is available at JoePerry.com.

