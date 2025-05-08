Tampa’s Best Thrift Store Announces Daily Discounts and Sales for May Holidays

ContestsEvents
Huge deals are coming this May as Tampa Thrift cuts prices in half at both Tampa Bay locations.

Both Land O' Lakes Boulevard and Dale Mabry locations will offer big sales. The first sale starts on Mother's Day, with another big sale happening Memorial Day weekend.

After their successful Lutz store opening last December, this third location shows continued expansion. Customers can find secondhand clothes, household items, and hidden gems at each store.

Different groups get special deals each week. Students save 15% on Mondays with extra deals on accessories. Seniors get 20% off Tuesdays. Restaurant workers and teachers save 15% Wednesdays, plus shoes are half-off.

Veterans get 20% off every day. Kids' stuff is half-price each Friday. Weekly sales rotate through different colored tags.

They also have a cool weekly program called the "Color Rotation” sale. This deal gets you a sweet 50% discount for any item of a certain color for the entire week. Check with the store on your visit to see which color is on sale that day.

Stores are open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and close at 7 p.m. on Sundays. Spanish-speaking staff help customers throughout Hillsborough County.

Their rewards program gives shoppers $10 back for every $75 they spend. These rewards can be used on future purchases through their loyalty program.

Check out the deals at 1930 Land O' Lakes Blvd in Lutz or 6333 North Dale Mabry in Tampa. Plus, a new store at 7322 W Waters Ave is coming soon. These stores help reduce local waste through reuse and recycling.

