PSTA Gets $5M Grant To Buy High-Speed Ferries for Tampa Bay Service

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) will use a $4.86 million federal grant to add two high-speed boats to its fleet. A private business will run trips between St. Petersburg and Tampa.

"There is a benefit to receiving this grant so we can buy vessels for this ferry operation, in terms of saving money and lowering the municipal subsidies for this service," said Brad Miller to St. Pete Catalyst.

The cash came from a 2021 grant that was set to lapse. The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority kept the funds while waiting for PSTA to finish its buying plans.

Cross Bay Ferry trips ended May 1st when Hillsborough County cut ties with HMS Ferries from Boston. The boats had moved people since 2016, with the final dock at Port St. Pete instead of North Yacht Basin. By owning the boats, PSTA aims to cut the $450 per hour costs. This could mean cheaper tickets than the current $12 fare or less money needed from local funds.

Miller pointed out recent success in ridership. "Actually, since the pandemic, there are more riders going to St. Petersburg on the ferry than going to Tampa."

Officials might mix one fresh boat with one pre-owned vessel. With two boats working at once, people could start trips from either city whenever they want.

HART must approve moving the money by June 1st. If not, PSTA will seek companies that own boats, but this means cities would pay more. Research by Forward Pinellas shows most bay crossings aren't for work; just 16% are job-related. The boats would serve both workers and visitors.