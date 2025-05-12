Three-Time All-Star Evan Longoria Signs One-Day Deal to Retire with Rays

Star player Evan Longoria will head back to Tampa Bay on June 7 to finish his incredible MLB career with a one-day contract. The fan favorite still leads the team's all-time records in major categories.

"Evan Longoria embodies what it means to be a Tampa Bay Ray. From the moment he stepped on the field, he brought excellence, leadership and a competitive spirit that shaped the identity of this franchise," said Rays owner Stuart Sternberg to Sportsnet.

During his ten memorable seasons in Tampa Bay's uniform, he hit 261 home runs while collecting 1,471 hits, 892 RBIs, and 780 runs. Before their matchup with Miami, a special ceremony at George M. Steinbrenner Field will celebrate his legendary career.

"Evan Longoria's place in Rays history is unmatched... He not only defined an era of Rays baseball — he helped put us on the map," said baseball operations president Erik Neander to Sportsnet.

He earned three Gold Gloves and a Silver Slugger Award during his career. In 2008, he grabbed American League Rookie of the Year while leading the team to their first World Series spot.

His biggest highlight came in 2011 - a walk-off home run in Game 162 that sent the team to the playoffs. Back in 2008, he kicked off his playoff career in style, crushing homers in his first two at-bats against Chicago.

He pulled off a rare feat in 2017 by hitting for the cycle, becoming just the second Ray to achieve it. After his stint in Tampa, he played five years in San Francisco before finishing up in Arizona.