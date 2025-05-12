‘Wicked’ Star Cynthia Erivo Books New Florida Orchestra Show After Mahaffey Performance

The Florida Orchestra welcomes back Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater on September 3. This comes after her stunning May 2 show at Mahaffey Theater.

Plans changed when her next performance moved from May to September. Music starts at 8 p.m. in the Clearwater venue.

At Mahaffey, she dazzled crowds with no shoes and a bright blue gown while the orchestra played behind her. She belted out "Purple Rain," cast spells with "I Put a Spell on You," and made the crowd swoon with "Feeling Good" and "At Last."

Back in 2016, she won her Tony for stunning work in "The Color Purple." Now she's stepped into green makeup as Elphaba for the new "Wicked" film.

She took charge at Mahaffey, stepping up to Michael Francis's spot to lead the band. While she kept Broadway tunes light, her voice jumped through hoops across different types of music.

The room fell silent during "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face." As the lights faded low, pure magic filled the air.

Her British accent vanished as pure sound poured out while she moved across the stage. Old classics mixed with new hits as the night went on.